DPS ends Silver Alert for 63-year-old man last seen in Upshur County
Pictured is Dale Abrahamson and a white Ford F-150 pickup that looks like the one he drives. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Gary Bass | November 8, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 12:50 PM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Service has ended a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man who was last seen on Nov. 7, according to a tweet from Texas Alerts.

A spokesman for the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the Carrolton Police Department found Dale Abrahamson safe and sound at his home in Carrolton Saturday.

Dale Wayne Abrahamson, was last seen on a hunting lease across from 2698 Pecan Road in Big Sandy at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Silver Alert.

