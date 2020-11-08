Decorated Wolrd War Two veteran celebrates 100th birthday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -
Honors were given to an East Texas world war two veteran, celebrating the ‘century’ mark.
The Patriot Guard riders rolled into White Oak Sunday to pay tribute to World War Two veteran ‘Ervin Clower’ on his 100th birthday.
Decorated numerous times, including the distinguished flying cross, purple heart and air medal for numerous combat missions with the 451st air command, Clower personifies the greatest generation.
He tells us he was humbled by the attention.
“I don’t know what to think. I probably should think more about it than I do. But I don’t know what to think. I had to live the life that was given to me,” Ervin says.
The White Oak fire department joined the Patriot Guard in honoring mister Clower.
