TxDOT crews continue work on major projects in Lufkin, Burke

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, TxDOT crews monitored traffic control while Oncor moved powerlines out of the way at eight different locations for two upcoming road projects—one on 287 in Lufkin and another on US-59 South in Burke.
“These are two of our big projects, the Moffett upgrade and widening from Moffett to Atkinson drive, that will be starting in just a few weeks. And also, where the Diboll Relief Route construction project begins at Burk,” said Rhonda Oaks, spokesperson for TxDOT in Lufkin.
Crews were working to remove electric lines and continue work on the construction projects.
Oaks says it was about a 10-minute delay at each location.
“People are getting ready for the weekend. They are wanting to get out of work early and get on with their plans. But we want them to stay alert,” said Oaks. “We want them to really be aware of these work zones and this traffic, could be stopping ahead of them. We want them to watch out for our workers and the work zones.”
Oaks says the powerline removal work on US 59 in Burke was necessary for the construction of the Diboll Relief Route that is currently underway.
"His and Her mercantile co-owner Charlotte Carter says her business benefited from the roadwork.
“It was kind of congested, especially with the big trucks coming through. So, we were backed up for a while, but they seemed to like stop and flow. Overall, it flowed well,” said Carter. “We got a little surge of business from it from people getting off the main road and taking a beak here with us. So, we were okay through it all.”
As the construction projects continue, carter says they anticipate an increase in business.
“We are working really hard to build a solid customer base, so that we can have people that will purposely come to Burke, Texas to shop here at our store. So, hopefully they will take the time to get off the relief route and come back in and visit us. Only time will tell how it’s going to come out,” Carter said.
In Lufkin, on Moffett Road to Adkinson Drive, it is a $19 million construction project, scheduled to begin in a few months. The Diboll Relief Route is an ongoing, five-year $168 million project.
Both are being upgraded to interstate standards.
