Traffic slowing on Tyler loop after car hit pole near Hwy 31 Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backing up on Loop 323 after a car went off the road near the Walmart on Highway 31 East Saturday evening.
At this time, the right northbound lane of the loop is blocked.
The car started smoking after it hit the pole, and it looked as though the car also hit another vehicle.
Multiple ambulances and Tyler Police Department patrol units were at the scene.
Motorists should use caution and expect delays when driving in that part of Tyler.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.