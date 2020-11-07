Traffic slowing on Tyler loop after car hit pole near Hwy 31 Walmart

Traffic is slowing on the northbound side of the Tyler loop after a car went off the road and struck a pole. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 7, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:32 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backing up on Loop 323 after a car went off the road near the Walmart on Highway 31 East Saturday evening.

At this time, the right northbound lane of the loop is blocked.

The car started smoking after it hit the pole, and it looked as though the car also hit another vehicle.

Multiple ambulances and Tyler Police Department patrol units were at the scene.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays when driving in that part of Tyler.

