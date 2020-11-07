Search continues for missing Wells baby after almost two months

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - It has been almost two months since baby Armaidre Argumon went missing in Cherokee county—And the search continues.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson says the most recent area that they have searched is south of rusk.
Dickson says they received a lead that the Argumon family owned land in the past, in the south Rusk area, but nothing was recovered.
The sheriff’s office has a detective working full-time on this case, as well as the Wells Police Department and the Texas Rangers.
Dickson says the father, Deandre Argumon, is still their lead suspect and has not been cooperative.
He is currently in jail on an unrelated charge.
