Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected today. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s and winds will be light from the east/southeast. Rain chances today are very low, but a stray sprinkle in our far eastern counties can’t be ruled out. Overnight we will cool to the upper 50s. Tomorrow be prepared for a mix of sun and clouds and upper 70s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday as well. A cold front will pass through our area on Tuesday and will bring a slight cool off and a few stray showers. We will briefly clear out on Wednesday, but clouds and showers move back in on Thursday and Friday. Friday is looking to be our coolest day, with highs in the upper 60s.