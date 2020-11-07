Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a warm and beautiful afternoon, skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 60s by midnight. As the winds begin to further calm, patchy fog will likely start to develop across East Texas overnight and will stick around until the later morning hours tomorrow, so please be careful on those roads! Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning before quickly warming into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy and a stray shower will be possible, but most of East Texas will remain dry. We will see even warmer temps by Monday, as highs near 80 degrees before our next cold front swings through on Tuesday. This front will bring a round of scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the day before skies clear overnight into Wednesday morning. Temps behind our cold front will drop into the middle to upper 40s for Wednesday morning and afternoon highs look to only reach into the upper 60s. A weak, second cold front will try to move through East Texas on Thursday but will likely not affect our temperatures much if at all. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the rest of the week and the first half of next weekend, with spotty showers possible during this period.