Lufkin Police Department: Multiple suspects in custody after drive-by shooting incident

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred in North Lufkin Saturday afternoon were taken into custody in Nacogdoches later that day, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said in an e-mail that the drive-by shooting incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“At 3:57 p.m., we received multiple calls of shots fired from vehicles around Brandon Park. Officers responded to the area to find shell casings in the street in the 1400 block of Fair Street at North Avenue,” Pebsworth said. “A nearby homeowner reported that their home had been struck by a bullet. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.”
After the incident, descriptions of the suspect vehicle were sent out to neighboring law enforcement agencies, Pebsworth said. She added that within 30 minutes, the suspect vehicle was stopped in Nacogdoches, and the people who were allegedly involved in the drive-by shooting incident were taken into custody.
“The incident remains under investigation,” Pebsworth said.
