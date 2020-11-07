Gregg County fire departments battle tire fire on Sweet Gum Road near Gladewater

GREGG COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Multiple area volunteer fire departments and Christus EMS responded to a tire fire on Sweet Gum Road Saturday afternoon, according to a post on the Gladewater Fire Department’s Facebook page.
The column of smoke was visible from many miles away.
“Our crews were able to control the fire,” the Facebook post stated. “No injury or structure loss was reported.”
The Gladewater Fire Department received mutual aid from the Clarksville – Warren City, East Mountain, West Mountain, Big Sandy, and White Oak volunteer fire departments, the Facebook post stated.
