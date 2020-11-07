Baltimore moves Dez Bryant up from practice squad in time for Indianapolis game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Lufkin football standout and Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Dez Bryant may get a chance to play in the NFL again Sunday.
On Saturday, Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network tweeted, “The #Ravens have elevated WR Dez Bryant from the practice squad, the standard elevation per the wire. That’s a sign he’ll play tomorrow.”
If Dez gets in the game, it will mark his first game playing for the NFL in three years.
The 5-2 Baltimore Ravens will play the 5-2 Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis Sunday at noon Central Time.
Before Bryant was signed to the Ravens' practice squad on Oct. 27. The team’s decision to sign Bryant had been in the works several days before a tweet from the Ravens' official Twitter account welcomed the wide receiver to the team.
Bryant also alluded to the signing ahead of the official announcement on his own account, saying he was emotional and thankful.
Bryant has been out of the league since 2018 when he signed with the New Orleans Saints during the season. However, he suffered an Achilles injury before he played a single game.
Bryant participated in a tryout with Baltimore in August in what ended up being the establishment of a relationship that eventually led to his signing this week, NFL.com reported.
The Ravens are currently down two receivers who are out due to injuries: Chris Moore and De’Anthony Thomas.
