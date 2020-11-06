WEBXTRA: Longview Arboretum waiving admission fee this weekend in honor of 1st anniversary

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some people think it’s our nature to get back to nature, and the folks at the Longview Arboretum are big believers in just that.
That’s why, over the weekend, they are waiving their admission fee. That’s right, it’s free in celebration of their first birthday. Of course, they want everyone to abide by the Centers for Disease Control guidelines when in the building and arboretum. They have a few low key-events like a flagpole dedication and a tree planting on Saturday.
“It’s cool to plant a tree on the day you know that tree went in the ground and so we’ll celebrate our future birthdays with that. And also up here in the gazebo, we’ll have a local musician, Covenant, and it’s his birthday as well, which is a great coincidence, and he’s going to play guitar up there and sing," said Steven Chamblee, the arboretum’s executive director. “And what I love about that is I told him just play whatever you feel like play because it’s your birthday.”
The Longview Arboretum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday there are no events planned. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Steven Chamblee who gives more details.
