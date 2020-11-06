State cites Cherokee County Jail on 5 violations

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has added the Cherokee County Jail to its list of non-compliant jails.
According to an inspection report dated Oct. 15, the jail was in violation on five counts.
The first item on the report stated an inmate who was in administrative separation, exceeded the 30-day required reassessment by one to six days.
The second item stated an inmate did not get an initial assessment.
The third item stated jail staff consistently exceeds the 30-90 day required reassessment time frame.
The fourth item lists 15 maintenance issues, such as mold in showers and a cooler door, no water in sinks, an inoperable intercom, lights out, food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler, dirty floor in the cooler and laundry bedding stored on the floor.
The fifth item states documentation failed to show that inmates are allowed one hour of supervised recreation at least three days per week.
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
Sheriff Brent Dickson has been reached out to for comment.
