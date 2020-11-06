Smith County grand jury indicts Pct. 2 constable for official oppression, prostitution

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A constable has been indicted for official oppression and prostitution, according to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam.
Online court records show that Pct. 2. Constable Joshua Black was indicted by a grand jury that met in the 114th Judicial District Courtroom on Thursday. He was indicted for official oppression and prostitution, which are both misdemeanors.
East Texas News called Black’s office for comment on the indictment, but the call was sent to voice mail because Black was not in the office.
According to the Smith County website, the commissioners' court appointed Black to fill the two-year unexpired term after Andy Dunklin vacated the officer to become a justice of the peace. Black was sworn in to serve as the constable for Precinct 2 on Jan. 2019.
Before he was appointed the Pct. 2 constable, Black served more than 16 years with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer and a deputy.
