Rusk County home destroyed in Friday fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Rusk County was destroyed in a fire Friday.
According to Mount Enterprise Fire Chief Denice Case, the call came in at 7:07 a.m. from a home in the 12000 block of CR 3153. Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.
The Mount Enterprise Fire Department, Eastside Fire Department, and Rusk County Rescue responded to the scene.
The home was a total loss and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
