East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very pleasant conditions through tonight. A bit on the humid side, however. Some patchy fog is again possible for our Saturday morning, but skies should become mostly sunny by mid-morning and stay that way through the day. Partly Cloudy and a bit warmer on Sunday and Mostly Cloudy and even a bit warmer still on Monday. Very slight chance for a shower late on Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, a cold front is expected to pass through our area bringing with it a few showers/thundershowers...but not a lot of rainfall. Sunny and Cooler on Veteran’s Day/Wednesday. Partly Cloudy on Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for showers late Thursday/early on Friday as another cold front passes through ETX. Have a great weekend!!!