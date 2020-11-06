Longview Fire Department releases name of man who died in Aars St. fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of the 23-year-old man who died in a house fire that occurred in the 1400 block of Aars Street on Oct. 21.
The man has been identified as James David Ogden Jr., of Longview, according to a post on the Longview Fire Department’s Facebook page. Ogden lived in the home with his father and grandmother.
Longview firefighters responded to the structure fire on Aars Street at about 9:44 a.m. on Oct. 21. While the firefighters were battling the fire inside the home, they found Ogden’s body in the room where the fire is believed to have started, the Facebook post stated.
The body was sent for autopsy and identification.
On. Nov. 4, the Longview Fire Department was notified that the man’s body had been identified as Ogden.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Facebook post stated.
According to a previous East Texas News story, a neighbor spotted the fire and called 911.
Three dogs died in the fire as well.
