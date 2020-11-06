‘Jacks head to bluegrass state to take on Eastern Kentucky

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are on the road Saturday where they look to push their record to 5-3 when they take on Eastern Kentucky.
The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 64-7 win over Western Colorado. The Colonels are entering the contest 2-4 with their last outing resulting in a last second 31-28 win over Central Arkansas two weekends ago. It was EKU’s first win over a ranked FCS opponent since 2013.
Coach Carthel is not paying to much attention to records this year due to the strange schedules that teams are putting together. EKU’s other win came against the Citadel, 37-14. Their four losses are to Marshall, 59-0, West Virginia, 56-10, Houston Baptist, 33-30 and Troy, 31-29.
“This week we have a really good ball club,” Carthel said. “I have told my guys we are always honest with them. If we think we should beat a team by 40, I am going to tell them that on Sunday. I just think they appreciate the honesty. I told them this is going to be the second best team we face other than SMU. I think these guys are comparable to the UTSA team. Very strong up front defensively. They have some tremendous skill players. They are a very good team.”
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. from Richmond, Kentucky. The game can be streamed on ESPN 3.
