Insect calls over the past week

A second insect call this week was about honeybees. The caller wanted a beekeeper to remove a honeybee hive from a tree on her neighbor’s property. Removing honeybees from an established hive at this time of the year could be done, but often results in the failure of a hive to survive the winter. Honeybees spend most of the year gathering pollen and nectar (which they turn into honey) to make it through the winter. It is important to note that the honeybees are staying active as long as they can during these last warm days to store up pollen and nectar for the upcoming winter. To upset them now would be almost certain death.