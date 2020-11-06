Friday’s Weather: Patchy fog early

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cool start with some patchy fog around the area this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures once again reaching the mid 70s. Much the same for the weekend with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Winds pick up late in the weekend and clouds begin to increase. Becoming mostly cloudy by Monday ahead of a cold front that reaches the area by Tuesday. Expect some showers and thundershowers along the front, but not all of East Texas will see the rain. Any rain will end Tuesday night with clearing skies in time for Veterans Day on Wednesday. Expect a brief cool down for the middle of next week behind the cold front.