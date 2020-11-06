Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Much more sunshine is thankfully on tap for our Friday as temperatures warm back into the middle 70s this afternoon. No rain in the forecast for our Friday, which means no weather worries if you are planning on heading out to a high school football game this evening! We will see a fair mix of sun and clouds this weekend with the possibility of a few areas potentially seeing a brief sprinkle or light shower, but most of the area will remain dry. A cold front moves through on Tuesday and will likely bring a round of showers and isolated thunderstorms as it moves through in the afternoon and evening. Skies clear and temperatures drop by Wednesday(Veteran’s Day) morning, with most of the area waking up in the upper 40s before warming into the upper 60s during the afternoon. Clouds increase on Thursday and another round of showers and maybe a thundershower will be possible as a second cold front looks to move through the area later on Thursday afternoon.