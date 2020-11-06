First of NacCares grant money being distributed to Nacogdoches businesses

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The first NacCares grant money is being distributed to Nacogdoches businesses. Greer’s is one of nine businesses that qualified for the funding totaling $83,000 for the first round.
The program is intended to provide relief to small businesses negatively affected by the COVID 19 pandemic
Greer’s Temple Rodriguez spoke with Donna McCollum to explain how the $10,000 her business is receiving is appreciated and why it’s important to the community as a whole.
