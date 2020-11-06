East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very pleasant conditions through tonight. A bit on the humid side as well. The weather for the Red Zone games will be fantastic. Light wind, mild temperatures! Some patchy fog is again possible for our Saturday morning, but skies should become mostly sunny by mid-morning and stay that way through the day. Partly Cloudy and a bit warmer on Sunday and Mostly Cloudy and even a bit warmer still on Monday. Very slight chance for a shower late on Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, a cold front is expected to pass through our area bringing with it a few showers/thundershowers...but not a lot of rainfall. Sunny and Cooler on Veteran’s Day/Wednesday. Partly Cloudy on Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for showers late Thursday/early on Friday as another cold front passes through ETX. Have a great weekend!!!