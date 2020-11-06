East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report says hay prices are mostly steady to firm across the state compared to the last report.
Movement continues to be steady as many livestock producers are stocking up for their winter feeding. Much of Texas has benefited from the small amounts of moisture in the form of rain and snow these past two weeks.
Up to 8 inches of snow was reported in the Panhandle which should help to relieve the regions drought category, and help give the poor to fair winter wheat stands a boost.
Portions of South Texas and Far East Texas are expected to benefit from rains produced by Hurricane Zeta.
