Woman gets 7 years, will pay over $500K restitution to East Texas non-profit

ETCIL receives benefits in excess of $10,000.00 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services every year. From Sep. 9, 2017 through July 23, 2018 ETCIL maintained an operating checking account at Southside Bank in Tyler, Texas. During this time, Rottab made 369 unauthorized cash withdrawals for her personal financial benefit, totaling $118,224.24. From June 24, 2017 and continuing until Sep. 11, 2018 by various additional means, such as using ETCIL’s corporate credit card for unauthorized expenditures for her personal financial benefit, Rottab embezzled a total of $526,690.83 from ETCIL.