WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches tours offer unique way to market buildings currently for sale or lease

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Imagine the Possibilities is a business tour of downtown properties in Nacogdoches. The Friday and Sunday afternoon tours are a way to market nine buildings currently for sale or lease.
The city is going through a transition with more than the usual number of vacancies or owners wanting to sell. Some have retired. A few have been impacted by COVID-19 drop off in business. Other investors say now say now is a good time turn some property as interest rates have dropped making money available to potential buyers.
KLTV’s Donna McCollum talks with Main Street Director, Jessica Sowell about what to expect at each tour.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.