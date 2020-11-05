Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes community members, organizations for service during pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting on Thursday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center in Tyler.
Several community organizations and individuals were recognized for significant contributions to the community. The Small Business of the Year award was presented to Habitat for Humanity, and accepted by Chief Executive Officer Jack Wilson.
The Large Business of the Year award went to the East Texas Food Bank, credited with excellent service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to members of the Smith County COVID-19 Joint Task Force, including Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, NET Health CEO George Roberts, Dr. Jeffrey Levin and others. Those in attendance gave a standing ovation to the task force members after their names were announced.
Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon was awarded the W.C. Windsor award, which recognizes outstanding citizens under the age of 40.
This year’s T.B. Butler Award went to the president of UT Health Science Center, Dr. Kirk Calhoun and his wife, Jeanette Calhoun, who leads the East Texas Cares Center.
