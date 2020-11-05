Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We will hold on to our partly cloudy skies throughout most of the afternoon, but skies will gradually clear by the end of the day. Temperatures will be fairly comfortable once again this afternoon as highs top off in the middle 70s across most of the area. More sunshine on tap for our Friday as temperatures start off in the lower 50s tomorrow morning before warming back into the middle 70s in the afternoon. No rain in the forecast for our Friday, which means no weather worries if you are planning on heading out to a high school football game tomorrow evening! We will see a fair mix of sun and clouds this weekend with the possibility of a few areas potentially seeing a brief sprinkle or light shower, but most of the area will remain dry. A cold front moves through on Tuesday and will likely bring a round of showers and isolated thunderstorms as it moves through in the afternoon and evening. Skies clear and temperatures drop by Wednesday(Veteran’s Day) morning, with most of the area waking up in the upper 40s to lower 50s before warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon.