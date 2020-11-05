Texas students to participate in CyberStart program

Participating students and their teachers do not need knowledge or experience in information technology or cybersecurity to take part. The program is free for schools and students, and all Texas students in grades 9-12 are invited to participate. Building on the success of last year’s Girls Go CyberStart program, this year’s CyberStart Game is open to all high school students, and anyone who reaches level 5 in the Game will qualify for the national competition to win scholarships. To encourage participation of young women and JROTC cadets, specific communities have been established for those groups, offering additional support and community-specific awards within the overall scholarship competition.