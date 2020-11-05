Suspect identified after man found dead in storage unit in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 03:13 a.m. on Nov. 1, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired at 12104 US 87.
Upon arrival, deputies located Paul Anthony Luna inside one of the storage units at the location deceased.
The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit obtained a Murder Warrant for Joshua Angel Rosales.
If you have any information on the location of Joshua Angel Rosales please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 806-775-1422.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.