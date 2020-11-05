Student election worker gets firsthand look at democracy in action

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Election Day, you may have noticed election clerks who looked a little young. There’s a chance they use really good skin cream, but it’s more likely they were student election clerks. These high school students have an opportunity to take part in the electoral process.
“It’s too close to call at this point, but I’m really excited to see what ends up happening," said Kairecia Nichols, a student election clerk from Tyler.
Like the rest of us, Nichols is keeping a close eye on election results.
“I’m nervous to see who wins and how the world will react to that," she said. "Not just America, because I know the whole world is involved at this point.”
The 16-year-old isn’t just a high school student interested in politics, but one who is already involved as a student election clerk.
“I was actually the youngest person there," Nichols said.
She spent Election Day at Bell Elementary School in Tyler greeting voters, ensuring they were registered, double-checking addresses, and making sure they were comfortable using the machines.
In total, Nichols took in 175 voters exercising a right that she’s still too young to take part in.
“That’s a little frustrating honestly, but at least I’m where everything’s happening," she said. "I get to see what’s going on.”
As for what she learned during this experience, Nichols said, "there’s a lot of people who are dedicated to making their voice heard, and there’s actually a lot more that goes behind the voting process, rather than just going in and voting. The fact that I was a part of this is really exciting and really motivating. Come the next election, I’ll be ready to do the same thing again.”
