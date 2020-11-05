Record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler/Longview area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations in July, state data shows the number of people in East Texas hospitals with COVID-19 is once again meeting, and in some cases, exceeding hospitalization numbers from July.
“The number we follow and what becomes as you mentioned the concern is when we start getting more and more patients in the hospital, occupying more ICU beds, and that’s probably the most important number,” Christus Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Anderson said.
The highest reported number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date in Trauma Service Area G, which includes Tyler and Longview, came today with 280 people in area hospitals. At UT Health East Texas, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins says they’re running near capacity most days.
“We did open up another unit of the hospital, converted it to a COVID unit where we could safely take care of folks there and to help accommodate for some of that capacity, but so far that hasn’t been stretched beyond its ability to meet the needs,” Dr. Cummins said.
When it comes to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Cummins says that is not due to more testing.
“We aren’t doing large numbers of asymptomatic testing, so the people we’re seeing who are testing positive are coming in because they have the symptoms of COVID, are being tested appropriately for COVID, and they have COVID,” Dr. Cummins said.
NET Health estimates a COVID-19 vaccine could come towards the beginning of next year, but Dr. Anderson says once that does happen, the virus will continue to be a concern.
“Well if you think about it, we’ve had influenza vaccines around for decades and there’s variable response to it. Regardless of how good we are with predicting the strain of influenza that year, it only works on a certain percentage of the population. I think to expect we’ll have a perfect vaccine that 100% eliminates COVID-19 is unrealistic, but we will see a lot of improvement from it. We will be able to prevent many people potentially from getting ill or reduce the severity of the illness we believe with a vaccine,” Dr. Anderson said.
If the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in relation to hospital capacity stays above 15 percent for more than seven days, the state says businesses allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity must cut back to 50 percent.
