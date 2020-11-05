Palestine businessman appointed to Neches River board

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed Joe Crutcher to the Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.
Joe Crutcher of Palestine is former CEO and President of East Texas National Bank. He previously served on the Texas Water Development Board and as a Councilman for the City of Palestine. Crutcher attended the University of Houston.
The board has the responsibility to develop and conserve water resources in the Upper Neches River basin and tributaries located in Anderson, Cherokee, Smith, and Henderson Counties.
