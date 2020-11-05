East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy skies are expected through tonight. Some early morning fog is possible as well...in patches. Partly Cloudy early, then mostly sunny by afternoon for our Friday with very mild temperatures and light winds. Much the same for our Saturday. Sunday become Partly Cloudy and a bit breezy out of the southeast. A few more clouds on Monday with slightly warmer temperatures. A weak cold front on Tuesday could bring a few showers/thundershowers to East Texas during the second half of the day. On Wednesday, Sunny skies return with slightly cooler temperatures. On Veteran’s Day, which is Wednesday, plenty of sunshine is expected. Partly Cloudy and slightly warmer on our Thursday of next week. Have a great day, East Texas.