Mount Pleasant man arrested, 2 injured in Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tyler police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1900 block of N. Palace Ave.
One person, shot multiple times, was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances ER. The victim, Brandon Dixon, 33, from Tyler, is in critical condition, according to police.
Steven Forman, 32, from Gladewater was found in the 1500 block of N. Dargan Ave also shot multiple times during the incident on N. Palace. Forman was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham. He is also in critical condition.
Lanard Askew, 30, from Mt. Pleasant was arrested on-sight for the shooting. He was booked into the Smith County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The case remains under investigation.
