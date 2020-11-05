EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Slightly warmer this morning with many places in the 50s and a few areas in the 40s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and a light breeze out of the south and southeast. Temperatures this afternoon will once again reach the mid 70s. Mostly sunny and much the same for tomorrow with highs in the lower to mid 70s again. Expect a few more clouds and maybe a couple of degrees warmer temperatures this weekend, but still nice with lots of sunshine. Early next week, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that should arrive during the day Tuesday. Expect a few showers and thundershowers along the front Tuesday afternoon and clearing out by Tuesday night. Temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 70s ahead of the front Tuesday, but will be much cooler by Wednesday afternoon.