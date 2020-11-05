Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail charged with murder after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday.
According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 6 a.m. Saturday on FM 83, about two and a half miles east of Hemphill. The sheriff’s office said the victim, 19-year-old Livye Lewis, was found with a gunshot wound in the neck. She was taken to a medical examiner in Tyler.
Matthew Edgar was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in Sabine County.
The case remains under investigation.
