Lufkin defense ready for challenge of College Station

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers will travel to the Brazos Valley for a key 8-5A DI showdown Friday night with College Station.
This past week the Pack kept their playoff hopes alive with a 13-7 win in overtime over New Caney. Lufkin is 5th in the district at 2-2 while College Station is 3rd at 2-1.
The Lufkin team was led last week by Nevada commit Wilburn Smallwod. Smallwood had eight tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a quarterback pressure and a blocked kick. His performance garnered him the 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week award.
Lufkin will kickoff against College station 7 pm Friday night in College Station.
