Lubbock man sentenced to 2 years for plotting mass shooting

As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams will now be legally barred from possessing a weapon after he is released from prison. The Court recommended that Williams serve his 24-month incarceration at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and further recommended that prior to his release from prison, Williams be evaluated for the possibility of civil commitment under 18 USC § 4246. (18 USC § 4246 establishes a federal commitment procedure for mentally ill persons who are due to be released but whose release would create a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or serious property damage to others.)