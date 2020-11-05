Longview home that appeared under renovation burns Wednesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday night, firefighters responded to a residential fire on Bostic Dr.
Longview Fire Department responded to the call that came in at 10:35 p.m. They were dispatched to the 100 block of Bostic Dr. When crews arrived, the house was 50 percent involved, and flames had already started coming through the roof. In about 15 minutes they had the fire under control, according to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May. The roof did collapse.
There were appliances like propane fish cooker and space heaters present, May said, and they are digging through the rubble to learn the origin of the fire.
May said there was no one home at the time of the fire. The house looks like it was in the process of being renovated and remodeled, he added, with a lot of construction material around. May has not been able to speak with the homeowner as of Thursday morning.
There were initial reports that there might have been some juveniles around the house before the fire started. They are asking for the public’s help if they saw anything. May said they don’t know whether that has anything to do with the fire, but that is information they must follow up with. Cal the fire department or Longview CrimeStoppers if you have any information.
The fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.