El Paso mayor headed to runoff election with former mayor

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - El Paso Mayor Dee Margo has finished a distant second in a crowded mayoral race and will face a December runoff with predecessor Oscar Leeser.
None of the six mayoral candidates in the border city obtained more than 50% of the vote Tuesday. El Paso County’s unofficial results posted Wednesday show Leeser took 42% to Margo’s 24%.
Leeser was mayor from 2013 through 2017 when he didn’t seek reelection. Margo took office after Leeser.
El Paso is a coronavirus hotspot that has become notorious for overcrowded conditions for migrants at the border and a mass shooting at a Walmart.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.