El Paso mayor headed to runoff election with former mayor

El Paso mayor headed to runoff election with former mayor
El Paso mayor headed to runoff election with former mayor (Source: Dee Margo)
By Associated Press | November 5, 2020 at 9:19 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 9:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - El Paso Mayor Dee Margo has finished a distant second in a crowded mayoral race and will face a December runoff with predecessor Oscar Leeser.

None of the six mayoral candidates in the border city obtained more than 50% of the vote Tuesday. El Paso County’s unofficial results posted Wednesday show Leeser took 42% to Margo’s 24%.

Leeser was mayor from 2013 through 2017 when he didn’t seek reelection. Margo took office after Leeser.

El Paso is a coronavirus hotspot that has become notorious for overcrowded conditions for migrants at the border and a mass shooting at a Walmart.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.