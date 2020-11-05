East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices higher compared to last week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at cattle prices for this week.
Compared to last week, all weight class price averages ended from 8 to 14 dollars higher. The lighter run at the market forced buyers to become more aggressive to fill their orders, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows finished firm compared to last week while the slaughter bulls ended steady to a dollar higher. Higher grain prices, increasing drought areas, and troubled stability in the markets showed no bearing the market’s feeder prices.
The feeder calf buyers at the recent market were extremely aggressive in using higher figures to fill their orders.
