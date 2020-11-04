Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have another beautiful Autumn afternoon ahead! Temperatures will be in the mid 70s today and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Late in the day and overnight clouds will move in and they will keep us warmer tonight, in the mid 50s. Tomorrow and Friday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. Any outdoor plans you have this weekend will be in the clear. Sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday with seasonable temps. A few extra clouds will move in on Monday and we could even see a stray shower. More rain is expected on Tuesday as a cold front passes through our area.