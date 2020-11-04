VIDEO: Beckville playground engulfed in flames

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A playground in Panola County was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.
Video submitted by a KLTV 7 viewer shows flames and black smoke billowing from a playground located by the First United Methodist Church on Van Buren Street in Beckville. The playground was built as a part of the Beckville Pride Playground Project in 2011.
We’ve reached out to the Beckville Volunteer Fire Department for more on the cause of the fire. As of 1 p.m., we have not heard back from officials.
