VIDEO: Beckville playground engulfed in flames
Photo showing a children's playground on fire in Beckville Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Courtesy photo)
By Blake Holland | November 4, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 1:35 PM

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A playground in Panola County was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.

Video submitted by a KLTV 7 viewer shows flames and black smoke billowing from a playground located by the First United Methodist Church on Van Buren Street in Beckville. The playground was built as a part of the Beckville Pride Playground Project in 2011.

We’ve reached out to the Beckville Volunteer Fire Department for more on the cause of the fire. As of 1 p.m., we have not heard back from officials.

