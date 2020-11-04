Police working 2 shootings in North Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh says officers have responded to two shootings in close proximity to each other Wednesday evening.
The first call was received just after 2:30 p.m. as an aggravated assault. Tyler PD PIO Andy Erbaugh said officers responded to that location on North Palace where someone had been shot. That victim was being taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances by private vehicle. The area is taped off as police investigate
He said a short time later police dispatchers got a call about another shooting victim in the 1500 block of North Dargan Ave. That victim was taken to UT Health. It was unclear if that victim was taken by ambulance or private vehicle.
Investigators are still at the scene. It is not known yet whether the shootings are related.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.