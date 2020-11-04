Tyler caregiver charged with stealing from dementia patient

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been charged with stealing property from his elderly and disabled client and pawning it in various shops around the city.
Delbert Simpson, Jr., 35, was hired by a Lindale woman who needed a caretaker for her husband, who at 68 is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. According to the woman, Simpson had been taking care of her husband in their residence since February 2018.
The affidavit says she noticed in September 2019, as did her daughter and son-in-law who live in a separate home on the same property, that items had started going missing from their homes. They reported it to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The daughter was asked by a Smith County detective to make a list of the things missing from their respective homes. The list included a wedding band, a braided necklace, several weapons including a revolver, shotguns, and rifles, taken from the parents' home where he was employed.
Simpson did not have permission to enter the home of the daughter and son-in-law, they told the detective investigating the case. From their home was reported missing jewelry and tools.
The affidavit says that each time Simpson allegedly took weapons to pawn shops, he was illegally in possession of firearms, as he is a felon who pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2016 of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to do bodily injury.
The detective says he went to seven different pawn shops in Tyler where he recovered the items. When he contacted Simpson, he claimed the woman gave him the property as payment when she could not pay him. He refused to be further interviewed about the case.
Simpson was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of exploitation, burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary of a habitation. His bond totals $1.5 million. Judicial records indicate that he remains in the Smith County Jail.
