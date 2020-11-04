Southeast Texas state rep claims he has votes for house speaker

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - District 21 Texas House Rep. Dade Phelan has announced he has enough votes from fellow Republicans to be the next house speaker.
Phelan would replace Dennis Bonnen, who has retired.
Phelan (R-Beaumont) was among several representatives who threw their hat in for the speaker perch. East Texas representatives Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) and Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) also announced their intentions.
Paddie conceded Wednesday morning and threw his support behind Phelan.
Phelan said in an announcement Wednesday afternoon that he secured a majority of the Republican caucus and he has a broad coalition of support from the Democratic side.
“The race is over,” Phelan said.
Phelan said a transition team will be in place next week.
Ashby did not immediately return calls for comment.
