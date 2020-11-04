SFA basketball schedules set... for now

Both of the SFA teams will play at three day neutral site events being called MTE’s. The ladies will start in Katy at the Merrill Center against Ball State, New Mexico and ULM. The dates of those are November 27-29. The men will be at ‘Bubbleville’, the nickname given to a series of games taking place inside the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut from November 25-27. The Lumberjacks SFA will compete in Pod Four against Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, and Towson.