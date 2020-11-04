SFA basketball schedules set... for now

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There is so much uncertainty heading into the college basketball season.
How much uncertainty? Well we are less than a month from from the season and schedules for teams are finally starting to be released. The SFA basketball teams released the schedules that they have set to this date. To be honest, most schedules should come with the old boxing and wrestling disclaimer - “*Card subject to change”.
“We thought we were done a week ago and then I sent out the schedule to several people in the athletic department and I am not kidding, 25 minutes later we had a team cancel,” SFA women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg said. We then flipped it around and switched some dates and we have a few more waiting in the wing."
Both of the SFA teams will play at three day neutral site events being called MTE’s. The ladies will start in Katy at the Merrill Center against Ball State, New Mexico and ULM. The dates of those are November 27-29. The men will be at ‘Bubbleville’, the nickname given to a series of games taking place inside the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut from November 25-27. The Lumberjacks SFA will compete in Pod Four against Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, and Towson.
“We are playing really good opponents,” SFA men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller said. “These are three quality opponents that were NCAA tournament level a year ago. I call it a death pod.”
After that first set of games is where it gets dicey. With the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season around the corner there is a concern that the schedule will change.
“You look at college football and they have had games canceled,” Keller said. “I want to say around 20 percent. We are an indoor sport. The scary part is you get to December and you have a game then somebody on their team or our team test positive. We are trying to do things to keep people healthy and safe"
Keller pointed out that they have been dropped off of schedules. They were set to play at Baylor and Kansas but those Big 12 tilts could not work out with new requirements and the dates of the games.
“I don’t know what our schedule will look like in December,” Keller said. " We have talked to schools that aren’t on our schedule and we ask them that if we get a postponement would they be willing to play us. We have some gentlemen handshakes out there."
While it is stressful, the coaches are just going into each day and controlling what they can control.
“This is 2020,” Kellogg said. “There is COVID and it’s an election year. You just roll with the punches. If this was another year and we were still dealing with it we would be nervous as heck and probably a mess.”
The full men’s schedule can be viewed here.
The full women’s schedule can be viewed here.
