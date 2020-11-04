Rep. Gohmert “extremely concerned” about presidential election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an interview with KLTV 7 on Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) said he was concerned about the race for the White House.
“I’m still extremely concerned about the country,” Gohmert said. “We had heard in advance that there were going to be efforts to win for Biden, whether he won or not, and now we’re seeing the things that we heard play out in front of us.”
Gohmert echoed concerns raised on Twitter by President Trump about vote counting and attempts to “steal” the election.
“People may call him (Trump) paranoid, but as the old saying goes, just because you’re paranoid, doesn’t mean everyone’s not out to get you,” Gohmert said. “We need someone independent to come in and verify the Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin results.”
Gohmert said the country has “dark days ahead” regardless of the outcome, but said he is confident that President Trump has won reelection.
