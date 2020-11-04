EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 40s and even a few 30s this morning. Expect more sunshine today and a little bit of a breeze at times. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s. A few more clouds tomorrow, but still very quiet weather continues. Mid 70s will be in the forecast through the end of the week. Clouds gradually increase this weekend and early next week. Breezy at times Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Early next week, the next cold front approaches. Slight chances for rain late Monday will increase Tuesday as the cold front arrives.