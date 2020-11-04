Mineola man dies in construction zone 3-vehicle wreck

At 2:56 Tuesday, troopers responded to the crash. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2012 GMC 2500 was traveling southeast on US-69 approaching stopped traffic due to an active construction zone. The driver failed to control his speed and struck the towed trailer of a 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor. The Peterbilt then struck the rear end of the 2016 Ford F-150 that was in front of him.