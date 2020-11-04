Mineola man dies in construction zone 3-vehicle wreck

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man died in a three-vehicle fatal crash on US-69, approximately 3.5 miles southeast of the city of Alba in Wood County.
At 2:56 Tuesday, troopers responded to the crash. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2012 GMC 2500 was traveling southeast on US-69 approaching stopped traffic due to an active construction zone. The driver failed to control his speed and struck the towed trailer of a 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor. The Peterbilt then struck the rear end of the 2016 Ford F-150 that was in front of him.
The driver of the GMC, identified as Winfred Wayne Going, 65, of Mineola, died at the scene.
The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Kerry Durrell Taylor, 34, of McComb, Miss. Taylor does not show to have been injured in the crash.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Brian Edward Harris, 61, of Mineola. Harris does not show to have been injured in the crash.
